Despite COVID blues, Odisha's revenue generation goes up by 2.27 per cent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Beating the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha has maintained an upward trend in revenue generation, which increased by 2.27 per cent (pc) in October.

The fiscal performance of different departments was reviewed by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at an all secretaries meeting held at the Lokseba Bhavan on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary asked all departments to focus on speedy implementation of livelihood and infrastructure projects.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that projects of around Rs 20,000 crore are being implemented under the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) and District Mineral Foundation (DMF). He said that projects should be completed in time and commissioned for providing service to the people.

The Chief Secretary asked the departments of Water Resources, Rural Development, Works, Housing and Urban Development to prioritise identified strategic projects and complete those within the scheduled time. He assured the departments that there will be no dearth of funds.

Besides, Tripathy asked the departments to furnish their budget inputs by December-end for preparation of annual budget of 2021. He asked COVID-19 observers to review winter preparedness, treatment facilities in government hospitals and implementation of livelihood sector programmes during their visit to respective districts during this month.

Official sources said that revenue generation from both own tax and non-tax sources grew around 2.27 per cent by end of October, 2020 in comparison to the corresponding period of the last year. The total revenue generation from both the sources by end of October, 2019 was around Rs 25,002.84 crore which increased to Rs 25,571.42 crore during the current financial year.

