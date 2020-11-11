STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Despite COVID blues, Odisha's revenue generation goes up by 2.27 per cent

The fiscal performance of different departments was reviewed by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at an all secretaries meeting held at the Lokseba Bhavan on Tuesday.

Published: 11th November 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Beating the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha has maintained an upward trend in revenue generation, which increased by 2.27 per cent (pc) in October.

The fiscal performance of different departments was reviewed by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at an all secretaries meeting held at the Lokseba Bhavan on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary asked all departments to focus on speedy implementation of livelihood and infrastructure projects.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that projects of around Rs 20,000 crore are being implemented under the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) and District Mineral Foundation (DMF). He said that projects should be completed in time and commissioned for providing service to the people.

The Chief Secretary asked the departments of Water Resources, Rural Development, Works, Housing and Urban Development to prioritise identified strategic projects and complete those within the scheduled time. He assured the departments that there will be no dearth of funds.

Besides, Tripathy asked the departments to furnish their budget inputs by December-end for preparation of annual budget of 2021. He asked COVID-19 observers to review winter preparedness, treatment facilities in government hospitals and implementation of livelihood sector programmes during their visit to respective districts during this month.

Official sources said that revenue generation from both own tax and non-tax sources grew around 2.27 per cent by end of October, 2020 in comparison to the corresponding period of the last year. The total revenue generation from both the sources by end of October, 2019 was around Rs 25,002.84 crore which increased to Rs 25,571.42 crore during the current financial year. 

AMID COVID SHADOW

  • Revenue generation from both own tax and non-tax sources grew to Rs 25,571.42 by October-end

  • Revenue generation from both the sources by end of October, 2019 was around Rs 25,002.84 crore 

  • Non-tax revenue grew by 23.41 per cent in current fiscal

  • From Rs 7,533.26 crore in October-2019, non-tax revenue grew to Rs 9,296.60 crore during the corresponding period of the current year

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OMBADC COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha revenue
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp