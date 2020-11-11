STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HC restrains Odisha government from demolishing properties under Ekamra Kshetra project

A petition was filed by one Janmejaya Kar challenging the action of the authorities who allegedly threatened him to demolish his residential house near the temple.  

Published: 11th November 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court  has restrained the State government from carrying out further demolition work under the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action Plan, which aims to revive and preserve the heritage and grandeur of the 11th century Lingaraj temple and its surroundings.

A petition was filed by one Janmejaya Kar challenging the action of the authorities who allegedly threatened him to demolish his residential house near the temple.  

When the petition came up on Monday, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that the district administration forcibly demolished his residential house on November 8 without due process of law and without any settlement under the rehabilitation and resettlement policy announced by the State government under the project.

Taking serious note of it, the division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Panigrahi came down heavily on the government. The bench observed that a citizen should not be deprived of his property without due process of law.

"We deprecate such action of the State to demolish the house of the petitioner as contended by his counsel. In view of such overt act of the State authorities, we restrain the State government from carrying out any further demolition under Ekamra Kshetra Amenities & Monuments Revival Action Plan without leave of the Court," the Bench said.

The restriction assumes significance as work is underway on around 66 acres surrounding the 11th century Lingaraj temple and Bindu Sagar. The State government has already announced projects worth around Rs 700 crore under the project.

The State government had announced a rehabilitation and resettlement policy under the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities & Monuments Revival Action Plan in January.

According to the policy, all residential and commercial units having clear title of the land would be acquired through direct purchase method prescribed by the State government while compensation will be given as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

There shall be an option to provide land instead of compensation amount having equal market value of the land to be acquired. Immediate assistance of Rs 1 lakh per family will be provided towards expenses related to transportation and immediate arrangements. Each family shall be provided with Rs 15,000 per month for a period of 12 months from the date of acquisition of property.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government Orissa high court Ekamra Kshetra Amenities Odisha building demolition
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp