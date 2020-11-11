STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Maintain quality power supply for industries: Odisha government

Official sources said that power production from hydro sources has increased from 695 MW in 2010-11 to 854 MW in 2019-20.

Published: 11th November 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State slowly emerges from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Tuesday directed the utilities to ensure uninterrupted quality power supply to rural and industrial sectors.

In a big leap from the deficit power situation of the 1990s, Odisha is now a power surplus state. Besides, Odisha has also taken significant strides in production of green energy. 

Reviewing the progress in power production from different sources by video conference from the Lokseba Bhavan, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed the Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) to adopt more effective commercial strategies for the sale of available power.

Industry and Energy departments were also asked to motivate newly coming up industries to source power from GRIDCO with assurance of timely and quality power supply.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) to explore the possibilities of producing more hydro power from existing dams having no submergence, land acquisition and displacement issues.

Giving details about the power generation situation, GRIDCO MD Trilochan Panda said that the total output reached 3,489 MW during 2019-20 financial year including 2,468 MW from thermal, 854 MW from hydro and 167 MW from non-conventional renewable sources. 

The average yearly demand of the State comes to around 3,200 MW. However, with current expansion in rural electrification and industrialisation, the power demand is likely to increase in the coming years. Keeping this in view, GRIDCO is all set to generate around 4,300 MW of power during 2020-21. 

Official sources said that power production from hydro sources has increased from 695 MW in 2010-11 to 854 MW in 2019-20. Power generation from non-conventional renewable energy (RE) sources also increased from 664 MW in 2019-20 to 1,079 MW in 2020-21. The Chief Secretary asked the Energy department to increase generation from RE sources to 1,500 MW during 2021-22.

The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission has set Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) of Odisha at 11 per cent for 2021-22. With achievement of the targeted 1,500 MW from RE sources, the total production from renewable sources will cross the RPO of the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government Odisha power supply Odisha electricity Grid Corporation of Odisha Odisha Hydro Power Corporation
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp