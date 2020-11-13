Khimji’s Dhanotsav for buyers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On the eve of Dhanteras - considered the most auspicious occasion for buying gold - Khimji Jewellers announced Dhanteras Dhanotsav offer on all its products for customers.

The leading jewellery group of the State is offering flat 20 per cent off on diamonds, 6.3 pc off on total value of gold jewellery, 50 pc off on making charge of silver jewellery and 15 pc off on maximum retail price of silver jewellery. Khimji Jewellers has extended the offer period up to November 22 keeping in mind impact of Covid-19 restrictions on the footfall of customers.

“We are glad that things are looking better all over the world right now. Dhanteras means so much to everyone as it represents prosperity, glory and positivity. We wanted to give another reason to our customers to celebrate the festival with happiness and enthusiasm this year for which special Dhanteras Dhanotsav offer has been announced,” said the Director of the Khimji Group, Mitesh Khimji.