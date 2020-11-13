Maoist hideout busted, ammunition seized

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Continuing the offensive against Maoists, security forces have busted yet another hideout and ammunition dump during search operation at Arapadar and Andrapalli villages within Jodamba police limits of Swabhiman Anchal.

The joint team of Special Operations Group, District Voluntary Force and Border Security Force unearthed two landmines, 13 electronic detonators, 14 hand grenades, around 93 rounds of .303 ammunition, 55 rounds of 9 mm pistol and other articles during the the operation, said Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari on Thursday.

He said the recovery is a major jolt to the subversive and anti-national agenda of Maoists in the area. “We suspect the ammunition and other articles belonged to the Maoist cadre of Andhra Orissa Border State Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) and their intention was to target innocent civilians and security forces,” he said, adding combing and search operations are underway in the area.