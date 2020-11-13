STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paddy purchase starts amid farmers boycott 

Procurement as per crop cutting report of Agriculture dept sought

Published: 13th November 2020 10:03 AM

Paddy

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as kharif paddy purchase began in the district on Thursday, local farmers refused to sell their produce demanding procurement as per the crop cutting report submitted by the Agriculture department.

Adviser of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan Ashok Pradhan said, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department (FS&CW) has decided to procure 19 quintal of paddy per acre of land in irrigated belts and 13 quintal of paddy per acre in non-irrigated areas of the district during the current kharif season. 

This season, bumper paddy crop has been reported in Sambalpur. The district Agriculture department had submitted a crop cutting report stating that the paddy yield rate was 22.5 quintal per acre in irrigated areas and 17 quintal in non-irrigated belts. “If the State government does not procure all the paddy of farmers, what would the farmers do with the surplus produce?” Pradhan questioned. 

The farmers came to the market yards but did not sell their paddy protesting the faulty procurement policy of the government, he said. 

The FS&CW department has set a target to procure 20,82,352 quintal of paddy in the district in the first phase. As many as 53,147 farmers have registered their names to participate in the procurement process. 
Chief civil supplies officer Subodh Mallik said market yards were opened in Sambalpur Sadar sub-division on Thursday but claimed he has not received any information about the decision of farmers not to sell paddy.

Official sources said there are 54 market yards and paddy purchase centres in Sambalpur Sadar sub-division. Due to the farmers’ protest, paddy was only procured at Charpali market yard on the first day. Only 166 packets of paddy were procured from one farmer.  

Procurement in Sundargarh from November 23

Rourkela: Amid prospects of a good harvest this kharif season, paddy procurement in Sundargarh district will start from November 23. Procurement during the 2020-21 kharif season in the district is expected to exceed last year’s 18.49 lakh quintal. Sundargarh deputy registrar of cooperative societies Jerome Kerketta said 47,832 farmers have registered to sell their produce at 133 paddy procurement centres set up across the district.

