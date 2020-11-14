‘Bande Utkala Janani’ becomes part of school syllabus in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State song ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ will be part of the syllabus for Class IX and X across schools in Odisha.

A notification in this regard was issued on Friday by the School and Mass Education department after approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“The study and recitation of Bande Utkal Janani will instill a sense of belongingness to Odisha and patriotism in the hearts of young students,” the Chief Minister said.

‘Bande Utkala Janani’ is being sung as the concluding song on the final day of every Assembly session in Odisha. Written by eminent poet Laxmikanta Mohapatra, it was accorded the State Song status on June 7.

According to the resolution passed by the Cabinet, the song will be sung at all government programmes, sessions of the Odisha Assembly, functions in schools, colleges and universities and all cultural functions. All present during the recital of the song will have to stand.

At the call given by the Chief Minister, Odias around the world had recited the song at 5.30 pm on May 30 this year to express their gratitude to the frontline workers spearheading the fight against Covid-19.