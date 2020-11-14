Quick reaction missile test a hit on Diwali eve

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There were fireworks in the sky over Bay of Bengal on Diwali eve on Friday as India successfully testfired short range Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) achieving a major milestone in its strategic defence programme.

Fired in full operational configuration, the missile achieved a direct hit as it destroyed pilotless target aircraft Banshee mid air at medium range and altitude. Capable of providing air defence on the move and deceiving enemy radars, the weapon system was flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off Odisha coast in the afternoon.

Developed by DRDO, the missile is propelled by a single-stage solid propellant rocket motor and uses all indigenous subsystems. The missile has been canisterised for transportation and launch using a mobile launcher capable of carrying six canisterised missiles at one go. The entire event was monitored by ground telemetry systems, range radar systems and electro-optical tracking system.

Secretary of Defence (Research and Development) and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said the test was conducted as part of developmental trial in final configuration. The mission was highly successful as it achieved a direct hit validating all subsystems and meeting all parameters, he said.

All elements of QRSAM weapon system comprising fully automated command and control system, active array battery surveillance radar, active array battery multifunction radar and mobile launcher were deployed in the flight test.

The missile is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging target with short halts. The system has been designed and developed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of Indian Army.

“The missile system is fully indigenous with active radio frequency seekers and Electro Mechanical Actuation (EMA) systems sourced from various industries. The radar is four walled active phased array radar having 360-degree coverage with search and track on move capability,” said a defence scientist.

The unique missile can destroy multiple targets 30 km away in less than one minute. It can attain high frequency with manoeuvrability that provides considerable advantage to the armed forces. The weapon is expected to be inducted next year.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO scientists for the achievement. It is a significant achievement in India’s indigenous missile programme, he said.