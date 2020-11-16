Stir over theft incidents

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Kanakpur under the banner of Anchalika Nagarika Surakhya Manch staged demonstration protesting failure of police to check theft incidents in the area on Sunday.

Kankapur, which houses the famous Sarala temple, has turned into a haven of anti-socials as thieves are striking at will but the police are yet to check the crime, alleged the agitators. Locals claimed that they are spending sleepless nights as theft cases are being reported every day.

Sources said miscreants looted a medicine shop at Kanakpur and decamped with Rs 22,000 and gold chain from owner Bipin Bihari Das recently.

Though Das lodged an FIR with Kanakpur police, the culprits are yet to be nabbed. The culprits have reportedly threatened Das of dire consequences for approaching the police.

Kanakpur bazaar committee president Sisir Kumar Singh said police should provide security to local businessmen and intensify patrolling in the area.

Tirtol police later pacified the agitators following which the protest was called off.