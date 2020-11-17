Farmers of Odisha's Koraput district have no clue where paddy purchase kicks off

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Paddy procurement in Koraput district is likely to be delayed this season as the administration is yet to notify the first mandi where the process would take off. With a day to go before market yards open for the ensuing kharif marketing season, farmers are in a state of confusion.

The district administration recently decided to procure paddy from farmers through 102 mandis of regulated market committee (RMC) from November 18. Accordingly, officials of civil supplies, RMC, primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and farmers were intimated the details.

Every year, farmers are kept informed about the first mandi where the procurement starts. This sets the process in motion as tokens are issued basing on the sequence. J Ramesh, a farmer of Jagannathpur, said, "We are confused about the paddy procurement process this year. Farmers are still unsure if the mandis will open on the scheduled date or the process will be delayed."

Another farmer Raju Madala of Ambaguda said the administration should have informed farmers about the mandis well in advance. “This could have helped us prepare for transport of paddy to the market yards,” he added.

Sources said the administration is yet to decide on the location of mandis in the district as tokens for paddy sale have not been issued to farmers yet. "Tokens are yet to be generated at the State level due to which mandi operation may be delayed," said a senior civil supplies officer of the district.

The district administration has already written to the government to issue tokens to farmers at the earliest, he added.