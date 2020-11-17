STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Farmers of Odisha's Koraput district have no clue where paddy purchase kicks off

Accordingly, officials of civil supplies, regulated market committee, primary agriculture cooperative societies and farmers were intimated the details.

Published: 17th November 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Paddy procurement in Koraput district is likely to be delayed this season as the administration is yet to notify the first mandi where the process would take off. With a day to go before market yards open for the ensuing kharif marketing season, farmers are in a state of confusion.

The district administration recently decided to procure paddy from farmers through 102 mandis of regulated market committee (RMC) from November 18. Accordingly, officials of civil supplies, RMC, primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and farmers were intimated the details. 

Every year, farmers are kept informed about the first mandi where the procurement starts. This sets the process in motion as tokens are issued basing on the sequence. J Ramesh, a farmer of Jagannathpur, said, "We are confused about the paddy procurement process this year. Farmers are still unsure if the mandis will open on the scheduled date or the process will be delayed."

Another farmer Raju Madala of Ambaguda said the administration should have informed farmers about the mandis well in advance. “This could have helped us prepare for transport of paddy to the market yards,” he added.

Sources said the administration is yet to decide on the location of mandis in the district as tokens for paddy sale have not been issued to farmers yet. "Tokens are yet to be generated at the State level due to which mandi operation may be delayed," said a senior civil supplies officer of the district.

The district administration has already written to the government to issue tokens to farmers at the earliest, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Regulated market committee Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp