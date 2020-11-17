Odisha: Youth drowns, two missing in Balasore's Tribeni ghat

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A 21-year-old youth drowned and two of his friends went missing while taking bath in Tribeni, the confluence of Budhabalanga, Sono and Gangahar rivers, within Remuna police limits on Monday.

The deceased is Ankit Pati (21) of Kadamsahi and his missing friends are Mrutyunjay Mishra (20) and Piyush Pratyush Nayak (20) of Mirigini village of Nilagiri. The mishap took place at around 2 pm. Sources said that five friends from Nilagiri had come to take bath at the confluence of the three rivers on their bikes. While bathing, Ankit, Mrutyunjay and Piyush slipped and went missing in the water.

On being informed, a team of Odisha disaster rapid action force (ODRAF) from Balasore rushed to the spot and conducted a search operation. While Ankit’s body was retrieved, the other two could not be traced and are feared drowned.