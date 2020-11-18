Crocodile carcass found in Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The carcass of a six-feet long female saltwater crocodile was found in Patasala river near Hansua village within Bhitarkanika National Park on Tuesday.

The carcass, which was floating in the river, was retrieved by forest personnel. “We suspect the reptile either got choked in fishing nets in the river or died in a fight with another crocodile. The exact cause of its death can be ascertained after the autopsy report is received,” said Bhitarkanika DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash. This is the fifth such incident reported from the park in a year and the 28th crocodile casualty in the last eight years.

The rivers, creeks and other water bodies within Bhitarkanika is home to about 1700 endangered saltwater crocodiles. Fishing is banned in the water bodies in Bhitarkanika but some locals illegally fish in the river taking a toll on the rare species of estuarine crocodiles.

Saltwater crocodile is covered under schedule I of Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and has been declared an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).