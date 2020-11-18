Unlock 7.0: Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri likely to open in mid-December

By Express News Service

PURI: As a political war of words has erupted over opening of religious places in the State, the Jagannath temple is likely to open its doors to devotees during mid-December.

The shrine, which has been closed since March 20 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be reopened after four weeks and a three-tier process is being initiated for the purpose, said chief administrator of the shrine Dr Krishan Kumar on Tuesday.

An administrative body comprising Dr Kumar, Puri Collector, SP and Health officials would set modalities for allowing devotees into the temple following which the Chhattisha Nijog would be consulted on the matter.

A proposal would then be sent to the State government for approval. The next temple body meeting on the issue would be held on November 21.

Dr Kumar said that an annual budget of Rs 154 crore was passed by the temple body at a meeting chaired by Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb on Tuesday.

He said that owing to closure of the shrine, earnings have been affected and a plan is being chalked out to augment the income by inviting online donations.

Even as the earnings have nose-dived, expenditure has gone up as servitors were provided financial assistance to tide over the COVID-19 crisis.

The fifth and final installment of the assistance would be released soon.

The temple body also approved the proposal for silver plating of the shrine’s doors in a phased manner. Dr Kumar said more facilities for devotees are being constructed under the ABADHA scheme.

These include construction of shelter homes and other basic amenities.

He said the temple's official website and social media handles would be also updated for easy information flow to devotees and tourists.

Meanwhile, after the BJP targeted the State government over delay in opening of temples, Law Minister Pratap Jena said an appropriate decision will be taken after taking into consideration the present COVID-19 situation and other aspects.

Responding to a media query that temples and other places of worship have been allowed to open by several other governments, the Law Minister said that Odisha should not be compared with other states.

"Odisha has so far been successful in management of COVID-19 pandemic situation. We are aware about the desperation of people to see reopening of temples and will take necessary action at the most opportune time," he said.

General secretary of State BJP, Lekhashree Samantsinghar had demanded that the State government should take a decision to reopen the Jagannath temple soon.

"When temples and other religious places have been reopened in other parts of the country, Odisha government has shut the world famous Jagannath temple on the pretext of COVID situation. The State government should issue necessary SOPs and reopen the temple immediately," she said.