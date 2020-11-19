Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border dispute: Assistant Collector Archana Dash visits site

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Even as the border tension between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh at Sunabeda village in Sambai panchayat of Pottangi block continues to simmer, Assistant Collector Archana Dash on Wednesday visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

Dash, who was accompanied by the tehsildar and revenue officer met officials from Andhra Pradesh and interacted with locals. She said the situation on the border is normal and joint verification of the boundary between the two states will be done after consultation with the Collector of Visakhapatnam.

Collector Madhusudan Mishra said that Andhra Pradesh officials are contesting the boundary by showing a forest map and the claim was refuted by the villagers on Odisha side. He said the actual boundary can be demarcated only after verifying revenue maps of both the states. The border dispute has been continuing for the last couple of weeks.