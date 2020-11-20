STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
8,000 police personnel in Odisha infected till October-end

Anticipating a second wave of the infection, DGP Abhay and other senior officers are closely monitoring the health of the personnel.

For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: About 8,000 police personnel deployed on front-line duties have been infected by the coronavirus in the State.“Till October end, there were about 800 active cases in Odisha Police and over 45 lost their lives in the State’s battle against the pandemic,” said a senior police officer. 

Anticipating a second wave of the infection, DGP Abhay and other senior officers are closely monitoring the health of the personnel. “As direct monitoring is being carried out from the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack, the matter is also taken seriously by the police at the district level,” said the officer. Two Covid care homes have been set up in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for the treatment of the personnel having mild and moderate symptoms. So far, over 700 police personnel have donated plasma after recovering from the deadly virus. 

“In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, police personnel have been directed to maintain social distancing and wear masks. Barracks are being sanitised properly and aged police personnel are not being given frontline duties,” said a police officer.

