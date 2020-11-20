STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delay in Covid-19 testing proves fatal for man from Jagatsinghpur

Sarpanch of Jamugaon panchayat Lalatendu Parida said the villagers had advised the victim to get tested for Covid-19 but the latter hesitated.

The deceased’s body being shifted to Raghunathpur village from the DHH | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Covid-19 virus is life threatening only if not diagnosed and treated on time. But, the stigma attached to it has proved more damaging with many not agreeing to test for the fear of being isolated, if found positive. 

One such case has been reported from Raghunathpur village in Nuagaon block on Wednesday where a 35-year-old man, despite having symptoms, kept away from testing due to fear of isolation and lost his life. The man succumbed after his oxygen level dropped drastically, at the district headquarters hospital. 

Working in a private company in Bhubaneswar, the man had been suffering from fever, cold and headache for last one week. He had returned to his village on November 12 and was advised by the villagers, ASHA workers and a doctor from Nuagaon CHC to undergo  Covid-19 test. 

He refused and got cured of cold and fever after taking medicines. However, he developed severe chest pain and respiratory problems. He was tested through rapid antigen and found positive on Wednesday. 
He was then rushed to the Covid isolation ward of the district headquarters hospital here. However, by then, his oxygen level had fallen drastically and he had developed serious respiratory distress. He passed away a few hours later. His body was taken to his village and cremated as per protocol. The victim’s father, however alleged he died due to medical negligence.  

ADMO (Medical) of the district headquarters hospital Ajay Swain refuted the allegation and said the man’s death was caused due to hypoxia. “This is not the only case, there are a quite a large number of people who do not follow the guidelines and hesitate to get tested,” he said.  

Sarpanch of Jamugaon panchayat Lalatendu Parida said the villagers had advised the victim to get tested for Covid-19 but the latter hesitated. Sources said of the 7,000 people residing in Raghunathpur, 3,500 have been tested and 24 found positive for the virus. 

