Odisha Government renews MoU for free cardiac treatment of kids

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Thursday renewed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) for extension of free cardiac treatment services to the poor and needy children for next two years at Satya Sai Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Ministser Naveen Patnaik said his government is committed to make all efforts for fulfilling the healthcare needs of the people, especially the underprivileged and under-served, in an equitable, accessible, affordable, transparent and time-bound manner.

Expressing happiness over free treatment provided to more than 1,000 patients from the State with cardiac defects since the agreement with PMSRF a couple of years back, the Chief Minister commended the foundation for its commitment to serve the humanity. “In appreciation of this effort, the government is renewing the MoU to ensure that the poor people of our State continue to receive this critical health service,” he added.

The hospital at Ahmedabad was roped in on November 18, 2018 for providing free treatment to the children of Odisha with cardiac ailments. As per the agreement, the government identifies and bears the transportation cost of ailing children. All the services are provided free of cost. All pre and post-operative care of patients at the hospital, including medicines, stents, coils etc are borne by the foundation.

Till now, 1,019 children have undergone cardiac surgery and cured of their heart ailments. The next batch of children with cardiac ailments will be sent for treatment soon after a brief pause due to the Covid situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Supreme Court Judge Justice Vineet Saran described Odisha as his second home. “It is my privilege to do anything for the State,” he said.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Mohammad Rafiq appreciated the selfless and charitable commitment of the government and the Satya Sai Heart Hospital. Justice KS Jhaveri said Odisha is very close to his heart. He wished health and wealth for the people of the State.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Das, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Managing Trustee of Satya Sai Heart Hospital Manoj Bhimani and senior officials were present.