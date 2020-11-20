STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha jeweller robbed of cash

A police official said the two miscreants, who were apprehended by locals, are being interrogated. 

Published: 20th November 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A jewellery shop owner was robbed of Rs 20,000 in cash and gold ornaments worth lakhs by six armed miscreants near Sathibati village within Mangalpur police limits on Wednesday night. 

Sources said, Prabhakar Sahu, who runs a jewellery shop at Mangalpur bazaar, was returning home on his motorcycle when he was intercepted by the miscreants near Sathibati village. 

“They attacked me with ‘bhujali’ and other sharp-edged weapons and snatched Rs 20,000 in cash, gold ornaments worth lakhs and my mobile phone,” said Sahu. When he shouted for help, locals rushed to the spot and managed to apprehend two miscreants. They were handed over to police. A mauser and a motorcycle were recovered from them. 

Sahu, who sustained grievous injuries on his head, hand and chest, was rushed to Mangalpur community health centre and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital after his condition deteriorated. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the others involved in the crime. A police official said the two miscreants, who were apprehended by locals, are being interrogated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha jewellery shop Mangalpur bazaar
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp