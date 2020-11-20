Odisha jeweller robbed of cash

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A jewellery shop owner was robbed of Rs 20,000 in cash and gold ornaments worth lakhs by six armed miscreants near Sathibati village within Mangalpur police limits on Wednesday night.

Sources said, Prabhakar Sahu, who runs a jewellery shop at Mangalpur bazaar, was returning home on his motorcycle when he was intercepted by the miscreants near Sathibati village.

“They attacked me with ‘bhujali’ and other sharp-edged weapons and snatched Rs 20,000 in cash, gold ornaments worth lakhs and my mobile phone,” said Sahu. When he shouted for help, locals rushed to the spot and managed to apprehend two miscreants. They were handed over to police. A mauser and a motorcycle were recovered from them.

Sahu, who sustained grievous injuries on his head, hand and chest, was rushed to Mangalpur community health centre and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital after his condition deteriorated. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the others involved in the crime. A police official said the two miscreants, who were apprehended by locals, are being interrogated.