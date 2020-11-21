Daily wager from Odisha's Sonepur district gets Rs 10 crore notice from GST officials

By Express News Service

BALANGIR/BHAWANIPATNA: Bhagawan Dharua was shocked to see members of GST enforcement squad in his house at Singhijuba village of Sonepur district on November 18.

The 68-year-old was handed out a summon about outstanding GST amount of Rs 10 crore and directed to submit all his documents including income tax returns. The GST record says that he is owner of Kaleswari Steel of Cuttack. Dharua, in fact, is a daily wage earner.

His son Sadananda reported the matter to Binka police station stating that Aadhaar, PAN card as well as other identity details were collected by someone a few months back from his father and that may have led to the incident.

In Dhanbasa village under Rampur police station, Nabin Bag received a summon for payment of Rs 5 crore GST outstanding in the name of BAG and BAG company. Bag who is a mason reported the matter to Rampur police alleging that someone used his identity after collecting the documents about eight months back.

Rampur PS inspector-in-charge PK Pradhan said a station diary entry has been made and matter is under investigation. In Sonepur, three such cases are reported. Balangir has seen four.