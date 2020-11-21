STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Daily wager from Odisha's Sonepur district gets Rs 10 crore notice from GST officials

68-year-old Bhagawan Dharua was handed out a summon about outstanding GST amount of Rs 10 crore and directed to submit all his documents including income tax returns.

Published: 21st November 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALANGIR/BHAWANIPATNA: Bhagawan Dharua was shocked to see members of GST enforcement squad in his house at Singhijuba village of Sonepur district on November 18. 

The 68-year-old was handed out a summon about outstanding GST amount of Rs 10 crore and directed to submit all his documents including income tax returns. The GST record says that he is owner of Kaleswari Steel of Cuttack. Dharua, in fact, is a daily wage earner.

His son Sadananda reported the matter to Binka police station stating that Aadhaar, PAN card as well as other identity details were collected by someone a few months back from his father and that may have led to the incident.

In Dhanbasa village under Rampur police station, Nabin Bag received a summon for payment of Rs  5 crore GST outstanding in the name of BAG and BAG company. Bag who is a mason reported the matter to Rampur police alleging that someone used his identity after collecting the documents about eight months back. 

Rampur PS inspector-in-charge PK Pradhan said a station diary entry has been made and matter is under investigation. In Sonepur, three such cases are reported. Balangir has seen four. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST enforcement GST notice Odisha labourer GST Kaleswari Steel
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp