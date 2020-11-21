STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

GST scammers in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district prey on gullible villagers, steal identity

GST sleuths raided a contract worker's Birabarapatana village home on November 2, who allegedly has a firm with a turnover of about Rs 8 crore.

Published: 21st November 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Representational image

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Unscrupulous traders are forging identity and creating bogus companies in Jagatsinghpur district to make away with crores of rupees of Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the State exchequer bleeds. It is the gullible villagers who face the music unaware of the consequences of identity theft.

The GST sleuths raided Bijay Kumar Nayak's Birabarapatana village home on November 2. He allegedly has a firm with a turnover of about Rs 8 crore that had availed input tax credit of Rs 96 lakh.

A contract worker with a local college, Nayak though alleges that an SBI agent had collected his Aadhaar card, PAN details, electricity bill and photographs to facilitate a study loan. He suspects Patnaik may have forged the documents for the illegal act. 

Rinubala Sahoo, a resident of Balikuda’s Tihudi was shocked when GST officials raided her house on November 13 and found that her identity was forged to register a fake firm ‘Binayak Traders’. Both Nayak and Sahoo have lodged an FIR with enforcement squad of CT and GST, Jagatsinghpur.

Another firm 'Pamesh Traders' was registered in Panchei village under Tirtol police limits against the name of Pamesh Khumbar who is a homeguard. Details show that the firm had an agreement with another firm M/S Samartis Trade Venture in Rourkela and was involved in iron and scrap trading. 

Investigation revealed that there was no such firm in business in the area. Even the contact details were false. Reports said both the two non-existent firms have claimed input tax credit of Rs 2.51 crore. 

Similarly, a firm 'Padamabati Traders' was found registered under GST with shop address of Anakhia Bazaar under Biridi police limits. Online records revealed that the firm was registered under the name of Anita Nayak and a GST number generated.

However, her address and contact number were incorrect. The GST portal showed that the firm issued sales and e-way bills worth Rs 50 lakh to several traders in Jagatsinghpur and other districts between April and December, 2019. 

Enforcement Officer, CT and GST, Jagatsinghpur Manoj Kumar Prusty said an inquiry into the racket has been initiated and complainants have been advised to lodge complaints with local police. "People have been advised not to give their documents like Aadhaar and PAN cards to unknown persons," said local State GST officer Pritish Panda.

Deputy Commissioner, CT and GST, Paradip Akhil Kumar Sahoo informed that detailed report has been submitted to the department to unearth the racket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST fraud Odisha GST scam Jagatsinghpur district Jagatsinghpur fake companies
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp