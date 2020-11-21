Odisha government simplifies process of obtaining Learner Licence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has simplified the process for availing Learner Licence (LL) and introduced new document uploading facility in Sarathi portal dispensing with paper-based transactions. As per a circular issued on Friday, the Sarathi-4 portal will have the option for online uploading of documents in electronic form and all documents need to be converted to PDF/JPEG within the size of 200 kb.

The LL applicants will not have to produce the blood group report at the time of document verification even if it is mentioned in the acknowledgement slip and appointment slip to produce the same. They will only mention the blood group in the application form.

In case, the applicant uploads Aadhaar card containing address and date of birth, then separate documents for address and age proof are not required and he or she will upload only one document.The applicants have to download the declaration form, fill up the same, sign and scan before uploading it in the portal.

A copy of medical certificate is to be uploaded whenever necessary. They will have to remain present in person with original documents 45 minutes before the appointment slot and time for capturing bio-metrics and verification of documents.

In order to make paperless transaction, the applicants need not submit the printed application form and hard copy of payment receipt. They can show SMS mentioning application number during scrutiny of documents.

Though there is no need to produce the printed appointment slip for LL/DL slot booking at the time of LL test, the applicants need to bring the printout of slot booking slip for DL test. The order will come into effect from February 1 next year.