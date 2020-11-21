STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government simplifies process of obtaining Learner Licence

The Sarathi-4 portal will have the option for online uploading of documents in electronic form and all documents need to be converted to PDF/JPEG within the size of 200 kb.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

An international driving licence aspirant undergoing test in Kakkanad. This image is used for representational purposes.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has simplified the process for availing Learner Licence (LL) and introduced new document uploading facility in Sarathi portal dispensing with paper-based transactions. As per a circular issued on Friday, the Sarathi-4 portal will have the option for online uploading of documents in electronic form and all documents need to be converted to PDF/JPEG within the size of 200 kb.

The LL applicants will not have to produce the blood group report at the time of document verification even if it is mentioned in the acknowledgement slip and appointment slip to produce the same. They will only mention the blood group in the application form.

In case, the applicant uploads Aadhaar card containing address and date of birth, then separate documents for address and age proof are not required and he or she will upload only one document.The applicants have to download the declaration form, fill up the same, sign and scan before uploading it in the portal.

A copy of medical certificate is to be uploaded whenever necessary. They will have to remain present in person with original documents 45 minutes before the appointment slot and time for capturing bio-metrics and verification of documents.

In order to make paperless transaction, the applicants need not submit the printed application form and hard copy of payment receipt. They can show SMS mentioning application number during scrutiny of documents.

Though there is no need to produce the printed appointment slip for LL/DL slot booking at the time of LL test, the applicants need to bring the printout of slot booking slip for DL test. The order will come into effect from February 1 next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarathi portal Learner Licence Odisha government Odisha driving licence
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp