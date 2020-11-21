With 10 custodial deaths in four years, there is no let up in police excesses in Odisha

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The alleged custodial deaths in Puri and Birmitrapur have once again brought focus back on behavioral change and human rights compliance by the men in khaki. Between 2017 and 2019, at least eight persons have died in police custody in Odisha. Six of them died before their production in front of a magistrate while two died during their police remand period.

Despite modernisation of the police force, use of technology and other measures to make police people-friendly, cases continue. "It is baffling how despite having CCTVs installed in police station, highhandedness or brutalities are never captured in these systems. What is the use of technology then," asks an activist.

In 2019, as many as four persons died in police custody in the State. The figure was nil in 2018 whereas two cases were reported in 2017. Out of four cases reported last year, three reportedly committed suicide and one died due to illness, the National Crime Records Bureau said. Four cases were registered, while two magisterial enquiries and one judicial enquiry were ordered.

Odisha was sixth in terms of number of custodial deaths recorded across the country in 2019. Tamil Nadu recorded 11 custodial deaths, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra with nine cases each. Punjab and Rajasthan recorded six cases each.

Though no custodial death during police remand was reported last year, 2018 saw two such incidents. A case related to death in police custody was registered in 2018 but chargesheet was not filed, nor was any arrest made. In 2017, two cases were registered, chargesheets filed but no arrest was made.

Custodial deaths apart, excesses have seen a spurt. This month alone, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) passed at least four orders against high-handedness, negligence and harassment by the State Police. It also recommended the government course on human psychology and rights for police while banning field posting to an officer for excesses in police station.

According to activist Biswapriya Kanungo, despite clear guidelines of the Supreme Court about human rights of the accused in police custody, such deaths continue in Odisha. There is delay in getting signatures of the accused and investigating officers in arrest memos for which there is no clarity on how long a person has been detained and interrogated in custody, he added.

Kanungo feels that training on human rights and social behaviour must be given priority while law and order and investigation should be bifurcated in the State Police. DGP Abhay has said that inquiry of incidents in Puri and Birmitrapur are being conducted as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission.