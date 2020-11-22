STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malnourished, 7-year-old Dhenkanal boy unable to stand on feet

The child Brahmananda belongs to Phuljhari village of Kantapal GP in Kankadahada block in the district.

Published: 22nd November 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 08:17 AM

Brahmananda Hembrum

Brahmananda Hembrum (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Desp ite tall claims by state government of providing healthcare at doorsteps to one and all, a seven-year-old severely malnourished boy, who can neither stand on his feet nor speak, has not been able to draw the attention of the authorities concerned. The child Brahmananda belongs to Phuljhari village of Kantapal GP in Kankadahada block in the district.

Sustaining only with rice and salt, he has been struggling for survival as his poor parents Kanhu Hembrum and Sukanti cannot afford proper healthcare. The village amid dense forests, is situated almost 70 km away from the district headquarters and there has been absolute lack of intervention in the matter by the local administration. Brahmananda was born normal but months after his birth, he developed symptoms of malnutrition. Sukanti said they are helpless as the government is yet to reach out to them.

“We are poor and illiterate. We consulted doctors at Kamakhyanagar hospital and the district headquarters hospital last year but could not afford the vitamin tablets they prescribed. We now have to tie him with a cloth when he sits on a chair or floor as he is unable to stand on his own,” she said. The parents also stated that they went to village quacks after the hospital did not provide them free medicines for the child.

“We have no option except feeding him rice and salt,” expressed Sukanti, adding,” We have sought help from government health facilities, but got nothing.” Nehru Yuva Kendra volunteers Sanjit Das and Soumya Mishra visited Brahmananda’s house and urged the government to extend immediate assistance for the boy. Dhenkanal, an aspirational district, has three nutritional rehabilitation centres at the district headquarters hospital, Hindol and tribal dominated Kankadahada block. However, no help was provided to Brahmananda.

