Odisha CM launches 11 online services for MSMEs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dedicated 11 new online services of the MSME department developed under 5T initiative for the entrepreneurs of Odisha. Launching the online services, the Chief Minister said this will largely benefit the micro, small and medium entrepreneurs to avail the government benefits and services in a hassle-free manner and add on to the ease of doing business in this sector.

Stating that the overall improvement in governance mechanism has made Odisha a top destination for new investments, the Chief Minister said even during the pandemic, the State attracted investments of `1.17 lakh crore since February with an opportunity to create over 53,000 jobs in varied sectors.

The Chief Minister said the pandemic has created a phase of economic recession all around the world and added that the government is committed to create an enabling environment for MSME enterprises and support them to realise their fullest potentiality as it is the real growth engine of the State’s economy.

He advised the MSME department to ensure that all eligible entrepreneurs are covered under various schemes implemented by the government from time to time. The department should also continue its thrust on use of new generation technology and innovation for bringing transformational changes in the MSME ecosystem in the State, he said.