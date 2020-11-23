STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Amid COVID-19, lack of hygiene at schools has teachers worried in Odisha

Most of the schools were converted into temporary medical centres where migrant workers were accommodated a few months back.

Published: 23rd November 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Toilets, hygiene, school

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as teachers have returned to schools for carrying out academic duties since the last one week on directions of the School and Mass Education (SME) department, the prevailing conditions in the institutions has become a cause of concern for all. 

Most of the schools were converted into temporary medical centres where migrant workers were accommodated a few months back.

While TMCs have been closed and the buildings vacated for reopening of schools, nothing has been done to clean them up and make them ready for academic activities.

Headmaster of a high school in Balikuda said the building was littered with pillows and other items used by the inmates. The toilets were not cleaned and items like masks and gloves lay scattered everywhere.

He said the teachers are wary of getting infected while working in such conditions but have no other option. 

As many as 5,500 teachers of 272 high schools and 1,148 primary schools in the district have rejoined duty and spending six to seven hours under unhygienic conditions at the institutions. 

On November 4, the S&ME department had instructed collectors, district education officers and block education officers to coordinate with the district rural development agency (DRDA) and block officials to clean and repair the schools and hostels within 15 days.

However, nothing was done in this regard. 

A few teachers of schools in rural areas took up the matter with the local sarpanchs and elected representatives but the latter expressed their helplessness stating funds for the purpose have not yet been granted by the Panchayati Raj department. 

President of sarpanch association, Balikuda, Niranjan Panda said sarpanchs of several panchayats have not yet received funds (ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh) for maintenance of the temporary medical centres which have now been closed.

Similarly, funds ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 have not yet been granted by the government as a result of which they are unable to buy sanitiser, hand wash and soap. 

District education officer Sapani Kumar Jena refused to comment on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
teachers schools toilets Odisha Hygiene
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp