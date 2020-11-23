STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Governor’s wife Sushila Devi passes away after testing positive for COVID-19

The First Lady of the State was undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 on November 2.

Sushila Devi, wife Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sushila Devi, wife of Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday night.

The First Lady of the State was undergoing treatment at SUM Ultimate Medicare after testing positive for Covid-19 on November 1. She was suffering from post Covid complications and other comorbidities.

"With profound grief and heavy heart, we inform that the First Lady of the State Smt Sushila Devi passed away yesterday night. Let us pray for the departed holy soul. Om Shanti!," tweeted the Governor's office.

A native of Hissar in Haryana she was a very religious woman having passion for various socio-cultural activities. She is survived by his husband, four daughters and three sons.

Condolences poured in after Sushila Devi’s death. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed profound grief and described her as a very warm and pious person. He conveyed his deep sympathies to Governor Lal and other members of the family.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his deep condolences on Sushila Devi’s demise. He described her a very warm and kind person who actively participated in several programmes for the welfare of the poor and needy.

Union Steel and PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his shock and deep grief. Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro and BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda also conveyed deep
condolences over the First Lady’s death.

Her mortal remains will be taken to Swarga Dwar at Puri for cremation with State honours latter on Monday.

On November 1, Governor, his wife and four other family members had tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to SUM Hospital. The rest five, including the Governor, had recovered.

Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and MSME Government of India, Pratap Sarangi also condoled the loss and shared some memories with the First Lady on twitter.

