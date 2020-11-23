STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This BDO picked up spade to push PMAY in Odisha

Published: 23rd November 2020 08:41 AM

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: In India, ‘babus’ are often criticised for being far removed from the ground realities but Mahanga Block Development Officer (BDO) Nihar Ranjan Mallick set an example by turning up as a labourer for construction of a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Cuttack district.

To motivate PMAY beneficiaries, who are yet to start construction of their houses despite availing work order and installment money, Mallick himself undertook earthwork for dwelling unit construction of a defaulting beneficiary at Kurujanga village.

Sources said, the beneficiary Sashmita Nath had availed a house under PMAY in 2017-18 but could not start work. She also received the work order along with first installment of Rs 20,000. When Mallick visited Kurujanga panchayat recently to take stock of the scheme’s progress, he found that Sashmita was well behind deadline. 

Soon panchayat executive officer Nihar Ranjan Swain and gram rozgar sevak Anasuya Maharana joined him.Motivated by the BDO's initiative, the beneficiary's husband Satrughna too came forward and started digging soil. Sashmita started foundation construction from Friday. 

“She did not start construction even after receiving the work order and first installment money either due to her lack of interest or some other problems. Despite repeated reminders from the local PEO, the beneficiary was turning a deaf ear. We have now assured her of release of the second installment of Rs 30,000 for construction up to roof level,” said Mallick. 

A PMAY beneficiary receives Rs 1.2 lakh in four installments towards construction of the dwelling unit. While Rs 20,000 is given in the first installment for foundation construction, Rs 30,000 is provided in the second for construction up to roof level. Another Rs 40,000 is sanctioned for roof and the rest is released towards completion of the house.

Project Director of DRDA Abdaal M Akhtar said some beneficiaries are delaying completion of their houses due to several reasons. “We are trying to motivate them to finish work on time,” he said.

