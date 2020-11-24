STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Birds, rabbits seized from bus in Cuttack

 They intercepted the bus and seized the birds and animals kept in cages and cartons respectively.

Published: 24th November 2020 09:12 AM

Caged birds.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate police on Monday recovered a large number of birds and animals from a private bus at Badambadi.While the accused persons involved in the smuggling of birds and animals besides the conductor and helper of the bus managed to escape, police seized the bus and detained its driver.

On a tip off that the birds and animals were being brought to the city from Kolkata in a private luxury bus, Badambadi police kept a watch on buses coming from Kolkata at Badambadi square. They intercepted the bus and seized the birds and animals kept in cages and cartons respectively. They were being transported in an inhuman condition in the luggage dickey of the bus. 

The seized birds and animals including 478 budgies, 14 guinea pigs, 10 lovebirds, 11 cockatiels and 7 Finch birds and 68 white rabbits have been handed over to People For Animals. While the birds will be released in the open after necessary treatment, a decision regarding the animals will be taken as per the Forest department guidelines, said police.

