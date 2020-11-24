STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rare dolphin trapped in net in Odisha's Govari river, dies

However, the aquatic mammal, which was trapped in the net of  one Sarat Sethi of Kaikula, died within a few minutes.

Published: 24th November 2020

Dolphins in Gahiramatha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A Gangetic dolphin was caught in the net of a fisherman in Govari river near Kaikula village on Monday morning. However, the aquatic mammal, which was trapped in the net of  one Sarat Sethi of Kaikula, died within a few minutes.

The carcass of the
Gangetic Dolphin 

DFO of Bhitarkanika National Park, Bikash Ranjan Dash said the dolphin was a young female. “We rushed to the village and took possession of the carcass. We will preserve the skeleton of the dolphin in the  museum at Dangamal in Bhitarkanika,” he said. 

This was the first sighting of the endangered species in Govari river. Back in 1978, the carcass of a Gangetic dolphin was found in a water body of the park.

In 2005, forest officials had located another dolphin in Budhabalanga river in Balasore district. Officials from Chilika Development Authority (CDA), Forest department and a few scientists from Japan had conducted a study on the mammal, which died in 2006, said wildlife scientist and former wildlife researcher of the Forest department Sudhakar Kar. 

In 2009, Gangetic the dolphin was declared the National Aquatic Animal of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on India’s 74th Independence Day from the Red Fort in Delhi had announced ‘Project Gangetic Dolphin’.

The project is meant to conserve the rare species, which is found in four river systems of the world - the Ganges in India, Amazon (South America), Indus (Pakistan) and Yangtze (China), said Kar.

