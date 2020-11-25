1.41 lakh patients have died of non-Covid diseases in Odisha: Naba Kishore Das

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Tuesday informed the Assembly that 1,41,874 patients have died in Odisha due to the ailments other than Covid-19 between April and October.

Replying to an unstarred question from Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (BJD), the Minister said reports of poor healthcare services for the non-Covid patients is not true. Patnaik sought a statement from the Minister on the number of non-Covid patients’ death and whether reports of poor services for those patients were true.

In reply to a separate question, the Minister said that Rs 223.87 crore has been spent on testing of the people for Covid-19 and free treatment of positive patients in hospitals.

The information has been provided by 23 districts and the process is on for obtaining the data from other districts, he added.