GIET, ATAL host faculty development programme

GIET's Principal Dr Jibanananda Jena thanked all the participants and AICTE for the event.

Published: 25th November 2020 09:30 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An online faculty development programme on ‘energy engineering’ was organised by the Department of Electrical Engineering of Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology in Baniatangi in association with AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy between November 9 and 13.

Participants from various institutes and universities across the country participated in the five-day programme and eminent professors shared their knowledge on research domains related to various areas of green energy and other advanced energy technologies during the event.

Inaugurating the programme, GIET Vice-Chairman Jyoti Prakash Mishra laid emphasis on using the resources in a productive manner to enhance quality research in the field of advanced energy technology.

IIT Patna professor Dr Ranjan Kumar Behera, IIT Kharagpur professor Dr Aurobinda, IIT Bhubaneswar professor Dr Subhransu Ranjan Samantaray, NIT Silchar professor Dr Sreejit S,  NIT Surathkal professor Debashish Jena, CET professor Dr PK Sathpathy, KIIT University professor Dr Chinmay Kumar Panigrahi and OPTCL DGM PK Pattnaik were among the resource persons who presented their topics focusing on renewable energy resources and practical applications, smart and micro grid and battery management.
GIET’s Principal Dr Jibanananda Jena thanked all the participants and AICTE for the event.

