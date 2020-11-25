Odisha Assembly speaker Surjya Narayan Patro asks Minister to make statement on Nayagarh murder

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro on Tuesday directed the Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra to make a statement in the House on the alleged murder of a minor girl in Nayagarh district on Wednesday.

The Speaker’s direction came following demands by Opposition BJP and Congress members who wanted to know why the case has not been investigated by the police even though a complaint was lodged in this regard three months back.

The Speaker asked the Minister to give the statement clarifying four issues raised by the Opposition members. The issues are, how did the parents of the child enter the security zone of the State Assembly, how did the couple attempt to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on themselves inside the security zone and why the Nayagarh Police have not investigated the case even after three months. Besides, the members raised the allegation that a minister is protecting the accused ..

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra and senior MLAs Santosh Singh Saluja and Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the parents of the child have brought allegations against a Cabinet minister. Stating that the couple had come to Bhubaneswar to protest the apathy of Nayagarh Police, they wanted to know under whose pressure, police are not taking any action.

They urged the Speaker to suspend the remaining businesses in the House and direct the Minister of State for Home to make a statement.Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Naik also demanded that the government should give a statement in the House.