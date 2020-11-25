Senior IFS under vigilance scanner after raids in Odisha, 3 other states

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In one of the biggest operations by Odisha Vigilance, simultaneous searches are being carried out in various parts of the country on Wednesday in connection with accumulation of disproportionate assets by senior IFS officer Dr. Abhay Kant Pathak.

The searches are being conducted at five places in Bhubaneswar, seven places in Mumbai and Pune, and at different places in Bihar and Rajasthan by Vigilance Cell Division, Cuttack, and 150 officers and staff of various divisions of Vigilance Directorate of Odisha.

"There are allegations against Pathak of accumulating assets by illegal means and enriching himself illicitly. Searches are being conducted on the strength of search warrants issued by Court of Special Judge Vigilance in Bhubaneswar," said a senior officer.

Witnesses are being mobilized during the search operations and further verification is continuing, he added.

Pathak is a 1987 batch IFS official and is currently posted as Additional PCCF Plan Programme and Afforestation at the office of PCCF, Odisha, since June 2, 2018.