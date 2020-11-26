CPM protests change in ESMA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The CPI(M) on Wednesday slammed the BJD government for promulgating a new law to prohibit strikes in essential services.

Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), affiliated to the CPM, staged demonstration at Master Canteen here demanding immediate withdrawal of the amendment of Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA).

Describing the amendment prohibiting strike by workers as anti-constitutional, senior CPM leader Janardan Pati said it is their constitutional right to protest. No government can snatch away the right enshrined in the constitution, he added.

“The workers have the constitutional right to protest. The Government has no right to curb their lawful rights,” Pati said.

“Odisha Essential Services Amendment Bill is anti-constitutional. If it is not withdrawn immediately, we will intensify our protest. We will enter into Assembly and ensure that the legislators frame laws in favour of the workers,” added Pati.

“The amendment of the Act by the government in Assembly on Tuesday is against law. We will intensify our protest till the government withdraws the new legislation,” he cautioned. The Bill was passed in the Assembly amidst strong protest from Opposition members.

As per the amended law, any person found instigating and funding strikes will be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or a fine up to `5,000 or both. Police rounded up protestors near Lower PMG while they were marching towards the Assembly.