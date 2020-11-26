STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conjoined twins: Kalia ‘separated’ from Jaga forever

File photo: Jaga Kalia

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Kalia, one of the conjoined twins who had been separated in a highly acknowledged surgical feat at AIIMS-Delhi in 2017, succumbed at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, on Wednesday evening.The twins had been under treatment at SCBMCH since their discharge from AIIMS last year.

The five-year-old Kalia had been suffering from complications for the last few months. A special ICU was set up on the first floor of the casualty where he was under treatment. He had developed pneumonia and was put on ventilator support on September 28. His condition had thereafter improved and he was taken out of ventilator. 

“On Wednesday evening, his condition deteriorated again and had to be put on ventilator support. He had developed septicemia and succumbed to cardiac arrest at 9.10 pm,” SCBMCH Superintendent Prof Lucy Das informed.

Born to Bhuyan Kanhar and Puspanjali of Kandhamal district, the twins fused at the cranium, had been separated after a two-stage surgery, which entered record books as the first such procedure in India, at AIIMS-Delhi in October 2017. After remaining under supervision of a big team of doctors for over two years there, the separate twins were shifted to SCBMCH on September 7 last year. Although the condition of Jaga had improved, Kalia was not keeping well.

“We regret to inform that Kalia is no more. Despite best efforts, the doctors could not save him. We wanted both the siblings to be discharged from the hospital well and healthy, but the weakest among them succumbed. It is a loss to the State,” Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said.

Though the Health department has decided to handover the body to the family members, Jaga will remain under treatment as usual. The twins and their parents had tested negative for Covid-19. 

“Though Jaga is doing well, his scull is yet to be fully developed.  We cannot take any chance. I have advised the SCB doctors to keep him under observation until he is ready to be discharged,” Mohapatra said.

The State Government has borne the entire treatment cost of the twins. It had urged AIIMS-Delhi and the Union Health Minister not to discharge the separated twins and keep under treatment there till they are fully fit. But, finally agreed to shift them to SCBMCH on AIIMS insistence and assurance to coordinate with their treatment as and when required.  

At SCBMCH a 14-member team of doctors from different departments was formed to monitor and provide necessary treatment to the twins. 

