STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha working with neighbours, says Marndi

Odisha also has border disputes with Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Nuapada districts. 

Published: 26th November 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday informed the Assembly that efforts are on to resolve border disputes with the neighbouring states through mutual understanding. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi told the State Assembly that the government is seized of the matter and there have been no major flare-ups in disputed areas due to timely intervention of the State administration.

Replying to an adjournment motion moved by the BJP on the contentious issue, the Minister said a fresh row erupted at Sambai village under Pottangi tehsil in Koraput district recently when some residents of of Dumburiguda panchayat of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh blocked a road. The road blockade was removed and the Collector of Visakhapatnam district intimated that the dispute will be resolved on the basis of the revenue map of both the states, Marndi said.

He said the special development package prepared for the group of 21 Kotia villages is under implementation and the progress of works is being monitored by a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Member of Board of Revenue. The last review was done on Monday.On the border dispute with Andhra Pradesh on some villages in Ganjam and Gajapati districts, Marndi informed that revenue officials of both the states have conducted a joint inspection and the final report is awaited. 

Referring to the border dispute with West Bengal over nine revenue villages in Balasore district, he said that a high-level meeting between the senior revenue officials of the two states was held in Bhubaneswar on July 24, 2019 where it was decided that the demarcation of the boundaries will be made in accordance with the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and illegal sand mining will be stopped.

Marndi said that the State government has formed a survey team in which two scientists of the Odisha Remote Sensing Application Centre have been taken as members along with the officials of the West Bengal for demarcation of the villages along the Subarnarekha river. Odisha also has border disputes with Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Nuapada districts. 

While BJP members Mohan Majhi and Bishnu Sethi demanded an all-party meeting to discuss border disputes with neighbouring states, Congress staged a walkout alleging that party leader Narasingha Mishra was not granted sufficient time to speak during the discussion.

STEPS TAKEN

Revenue officials of Andhra and Odisha conducted a joint inspection and the final report on dispute over land in some villages under Ganjam and Gajapati dists is awaited

Meeting of revenue officials of Odisha and West Bengal was held in Bhubaneswar on July 24, 2019 and it was decided that  demarcation of the disputed boundaries will be done in accordance with the NGT guidelines

Illegal sand mining from Subarnarekha river will be stopped

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudam Marndi
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp