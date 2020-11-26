Odisha has got Rs 61,000 crore farm aid in last 6 years, says Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that Narendra Modi government has provided Central assistance of about Rs 61,000 crore to the Odisha under Agriculture sector in the last six years.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Pradhan said, “Strengthening the hands of our ‘Annadatas’ like never before,PM Shri @narendramodi’s govt has paid a total of Rs 60,836.97 crore to farmers in Odisha in the last 6 years under several agricultural schemes through direct cash benefit, remunerative pricing, crop insurance etc.”

He said the Centre under the leadership of Modi has taken bold initiatives to empower the farmers of the country heralding pathways to enable them harness the full potential of agriculture and become self-reliant.

Noting that the Centre has procured paddy worth Rs 53,680.25 crore from farmers in Odisha during 2014-15 to 2019-20, Pradhan said the remunerative price of paddy has witnessed a progressive growth from Rs 1360 per quintal in 2014-15 to Rs 1868 per quintal in 2020-21.

“All eligible small and marginal farmers in Odisha have benefited from #PMKisan Yojana. Rs 2731.87 crore has been paid directly into bank account of farmers in Odisha since 2018-19 to ease liquidity constraints for procuring inputs and enable them to meet other household expenses,” he tweeted.

A total of Rs 4,424.85 crore of claims have been paid to 20.94 lakh farmers of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bimna Yojana (PMFBY) since 2016-17. “The Modi Government is working determinedly to ensure prosperity and well-being of the backbones of our economy - our farmers, including those in Odisha,” he said.