STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bed crisis amid rising COVID-19 mortality rate in Odisha's Sundargarh

When insisted, the hospital authorities told him that the available beds were reserved for more critical patients.

Published: 27th November 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid the rise in fatality rate, Covid care seems to have gone haywire in Sundargarh district as elderly patients with comorbidities are denied hospitalisation due to lack of beds, leaving them to fend for themselves in home isolation. 

Narrating his ordeal, a 59-year-old Covid patient of Power House Road area in Rourkela with history of high diabetes, thyroid complication and fluctuating oxygen level, said he has been suffering from fever for the last 12 days.

After his oxygen level dropped to below 90 per cent, his family members rushed him to the government-run dedicated Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital on Wednesday. But the doctors there told him that his oxygen level was at 94 per cent and advised him home isolation. 

When insisted, the hospital authorities told him that the available beds were reserved for more critical patients.

The request to refer him to other hospitals was also turned down. He said with consistent high fever and fluctuating oxygen level, he has procured an oxygen cylinder for use at home. 

Earlier on August 8, Prof Smarajit Sarkar (52), a local, tested positive and was advised home isolation despite having comorbidities. But with failing health, he was admitted to Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital on August 10 and three days later, he succumbed at JP Hospital. 

A senior official of the Health department claimed that home isolation may be one of the factors in the recent spike in fatality rate. As large number of patients are in home isolation, it is not possible for the Rapid Response Teams to attend to or keep regular tab on everyone.

For a patient in home isolation, sudden drastic drop in oxygen level during odd hours reduces chances of survival, he added. 

Sources said with five deaths on Thursday, the toll in Sundargarh rose to 141 from out of total of 13,135 positive cases.

A whopping 76 deaths have been reported from November 1 to 26 with 18 happening in the last four days.  

Response of chief district medical officer, Sundargarh Dr SK Mishra in this regard is awaited. As of now, the district has around 790 beds in three government Covid-19 health facilities and 190 beds in two private hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Power House Road
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp