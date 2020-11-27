Fake currency of over Rs 3 lakh seized

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Sunabeda police seized fake currency notes with face value of Rs 3,27,600 from a man near Semiliguda bus stand late on Wednesday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel arrested the accused Anam Khillo of Lekdiguda village within Nandapur police limits and recovered 99 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, 236 notes of Rs 500 and 116 notes of Rs 100 from him.

Anam had reportedly collected the counterfeits from one Jagdish of Malidusura village within Pottangi police limits and had come to Semiliguda to hand it over to a dealer for circulation in the market.

Sources said a fake currency racket is active in Koraput district and its members have been circulating the notes among gullible people in rural areas. Police have launched a probe to ascertain the involvement of other persons in the racket .