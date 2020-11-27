STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hardcore Maoist gunned down, another injured

On seeing the security forces, Maoists opened fire but fled the area after the forces retaliated.

Maoists

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A frontline Maoist cadre was gunned down by security forces after an exchange of fire near Jantri village of Swabhiman Anchal on Thursday. Another rebel sustained injuries in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Kishor of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. He was the military platoon commander of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC). One AK 47, two magazines, ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from the spot.

Following an intelligence input about presence of Maoists in the area, a joint inter-State operation was launched in Swabhiman Anchal on Monday. Teams of Special Operations Group (SOG), Border Security Force (BSF), District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds were deployed in the operation. 

Bhubaneswar-based BSF DIG (Intelligence) Sukumar Sarangi said the encounter took place at Totaguda launch ghat area near Jantri village. They had received information about presence of 15-20 rebels in the area.

On seeing the security forces, Maoists opened fire but fled the area after the forces retaliated. During search operation, the body of an AK-47 wielding Maoist was recovered. Another injured rebel was also rescued.Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari said more details will be shared soon.

