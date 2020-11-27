STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srimandir fortified for Nagarjuna Besha

Section 144 imposed around Sri Jagannath temple and a portion of Badadanda

Published: 27th November 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:59 AM

The costumes and ornaments of the deities to be used in Nagarjuna Besha | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: Anticipating a huge rush of devotees on the occasion of Nagarjuna Besha of the Trinity, the district administration on Thursday imposed Section 144 around Sri Jagannath temple and a portion of Badadanda (Grand Road) till Marichikot temple.

The prohibitory orders will remain in force till 2 pm on Friday. In a bid to prevent mass congregation, the temple has been placed under a four-tier security cover. Besides CCTV cameras are installed to monitor the situation. 

As many as 25 platoons of police force, two Assistant SPs and seven Deputy SPs have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of ritual without participation of devotees. 

The administration has stopped vehicular traffic on Badadanda at Marichikot temple. Mobile phones have been prohibited inside the temple. While devotees will not be allowed inside the shrine, servitors will perform the rituals in presence of temple officials.

As per customs, on Thursday night at around 2 am, servitors are scheduled to bring the Besha (costumes and ornaments of the deities) from Harchandi Sahi to Sri Jagannath temple in a procession. The temple gates are also expected to open at the same time. The daily nitees (rituals) as per traditions are scheduled begin from 2 am with Mangal Arati, Mailam, Abakasa, Surya Puja followed by Rosa Homa and then the Gopal Bhog is offered. 

Puspalak and other servitors deck up the deities in Nagarjuna attire which usually begins by 4 am in presence of promoter of the Besha. It took several months for chief architect Balaram Khuntia and his seven assistants to design and give final shape to the attire.

The last Nagarjuna Besha was observed in 1993 and 1994. In 1993, around six devotees had died in stampede. Soon after the incident, police arrangements were upgraded to minimise the rush of devotees. 
This year, the temple has remained closed for devotees since March 20 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

