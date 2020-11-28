STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government launches ‘Mission Zero F’ to improve pass rate in exams

Students who scored less than 40 per cent in their annual examination in one or more subjects in Class 9 besides few others, will be the focus.

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to improve the pass rate in high school certificate examination, the district administration has launched ‘Mission Zero F’ initiative in Sambalpur. The initiative aims to minimise the number of students scoring grade F.

Under it, students who are weak in studies will be individually mentored for the upcoming board examination. Students who scored less than 40 per cent in their annual examination in one or more subjects in Class 9 besides few others, will be the focus.

Teachers will be assigned to various groups, and modules will be made after reviewing papers of last 10 years. Teachers will visit the targeted areas across the district, and conduct mentoring sessions in common use areas like Kalyan Mandap or GP office. All teachers in the district will participate in the initiative.

A district education official said,”Almost 11,000 students will be appearing the board examination next year. Of them, we have identified around 8,000 students, who have scored less than 40 per cent in one or more subjects. The programme will start from December 1 after parent-teacher meetings discussing the programme’s aspects.”

Collector Shubham Saxena said, “We analysed the HSC results of last year and found that the number of students failing is quite high. Closure of schools due to the Covid crisis has also affected education of students who will be appearing for the board exam this year. Since we have sufficient time in hand, we have chalked out a plan through which weak students could be mentored for better performance.” 

For representational purposes
