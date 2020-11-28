STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman attempts self-immolation near Odisha Assembly over tardy probe into son's death

The woman's other son accompanied her and he also attempted to immolate himself by pouring kerosene. A police team led by ACP Manas Garnaik rescued the mother-son duo and whisked them away.

Published: 28th November 2020 04:17 PM

Odisha Assembly

This was the third self-immolation bid near the Odisha Assembly in a week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman from Jagatsinghpur district allegedly attempted self-immolation near the Odisha Assembly on Saturday over the tardy probe by police in connection with the alleged murder of her son one year ago.

The woman's other son accompanied her and he also attempted to immolate himself by pouring kerosene. A police team led by ACP Manas Garnaik rescued the mother-son duo and whisked them away from the spot.

"My son was killed by 10 to 12 people. But police are shielding the murderers as the father of one of the accused is a DSP rank officer," the woman, a native of Kujanga area, told mediapersons.

She claimed that police officers were misbehaving with them and insisting that her son lost his life in a road accident.

As two self-immolation bids were thwarted recently, police were conducting a thorough check at Lower PMG and AG Square on the day to avoid any further untoward incident during the ongoing winter session of the Assembly.

Police are of the opinion that people attempting self-immolation are not only endangering their lives but also the lives of passers-by.

No congregation is allowed till November 30 as per the state government's COVID-19 guidelines, said a senior police officer.

On Friday, three farmers from Gurudijhatia in Cuttack district attempted to set themselves ablaze near the Assembly alleging that loans were fraudulently availed from Cooperative Bank in Athagarh by using their names.

Kharavela Nagar and Capital police stations registered one case each on Friday against BJP workers for violating COVID-19 guidelines by taking out protest rallies demanding the resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo over the murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district.

The parents of the minor girl killed in Nayagarh district had also attempted self-immolation in front of the Assembly on Tuesday and accused the police of shielding the culprit as he is an aide of a ruling party leader.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

