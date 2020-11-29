Decision to resume classes in medical colleges evokes mixed response in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Students and health professionals of Steel City are divided over the state government’s decision to resume normal classes at medical colleges across Odisha from December 1.

While a section of the students is supporting the decision, the others want the classes to resume from January 1 hoping the pandemic scenario will improve by then.

As many as 400 students are enrolled in four batches in the private Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital (HTMCH) in the city, a portion of which was converted into a Covid-19 hospital in April this year by the Sundargarh district administration.

While a majority of the students stay at hostels, a few of them are day scholars.

The classes at the college have remained suspended since March 14. For the last eight-and-a-half months, while theory classes were covered online, the students are yet to attend practicals or clinical training.

National zonal coordinator (East Zone) of IMA-Medical Students Network Dr Chinmoy Sahu who works at HTMCH said even as theoretical classes are being held online, it cannot replace classroom education.

He said after second year of MBBS, laboratory exposure becomes important and from third year onwards, the students need clinical practice to enhance their knowledge and prepare well for post-graduate courses.

Dr Sahu said a few students pursuing internship at HTMCH and VIMSAR, Burla are hesistant as the two facilities are being used to treat Covid-19 patients.

A third year student, requesting anonymity said even if all standard operating procedures are followed, there is every possibility of students contracting the virus while attending classes.

However, IMA-MSN national council member Dr Subrata Parida said the students must fear rather show commitment towards the medical profession.

He said loss of clinical training would adversely affect MBBS students.

“Medical students are future doctors and expected to be frontline warriors during any pandemic. They must prepare themselves to take such threats head-on,” Dr Parida said.