STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

85-year-old man arrested in Odisha for raping five-year-old girl: Police

Sunakar Patra, who ran a grocery shop in the village, allegedly raped the child on Sunday evening after luring her to come inside the shop with chocolates, police said.

Published: 30th November 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KENDRAPARA: An 85-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Odisha's Kendrapara district for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl, police said.

Sunakar Patra, who ran a grocery shop in the village, allegedly raped the child on Sunday evening after luring her to come inside the shop with chocolates, said SK Pradhan, the inspector of Aul police station.

Patra was arrested after the girl's parents lodged a police complaint.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, he said.

The girl has been medically examined, the officer said.

Patra was booked under IPC sections 376 AB (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age), 294 (obscene acts), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Besides, sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 were also slapped on him.

He was remanded to judicial custody for two weeks when produced at a court, the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha rape case 85 year old man rape case
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp