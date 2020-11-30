BJP wants Pradeep Panigrahy on criminal trial

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam unit of BJP on Sunday demanded criminal proceedings against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy who was suspended from BJD for “anti-people activities.”The BJP leaders alleged that Panigrahy has collected lakhs of rupees from oustees of Tata’s proposed mega steel plant, which has now been renamed as Gopalpur Industrial park, by giving them assurance of employment.

District BJP president Bibhuti Jena submitted a memorandum to Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra urging action against Panigrahy and his supporters including brother Dilip Panigrahy, liquor trader Surya Sahu, sand trader M Kesaba Reddy, Babuli Rath and Gitanjali Gouda.

Jena alleged through these persons, Panigrahy collected a huge sum of rupees from innocent locals. “The MLA with the help of his would be son-in-law Akash Pathak had issued fake appointment letters to 63 unemployed youths of Ganjam. After Akash’s arrest on cheating charge, Panigrahy and his henchmen Surya Sahu and M Kesaba Reddy are threatening the unemployed youths to keep their mouth shut or else face dire consequences,” he claimed.

Congress leader Pitabasa Panda, however, described the action against Panigrahy as vindictive. “There is no evidence of corruption against the MLA. The Pathaks did not amass the huge property in a month or a year. If he is being accused of corruption, the government is also guilty for maintaining silence on the matter,” he said.

On the other hand, after Panigrahy’s expulsion from BJD, party leaders as well as administrative and police officials preferred to maintain a safe distance from the MLA. Hailing the action against Panigrahy, district party leaders including Ramesh Chandra Choupatnaik and Subash Moharana said this proves that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik never tolerates indiscipline and corruption in the party. “Since there is evidence of wrongdoing on the part the MLA, the action against him is right,” they said.

Sources said Panigrahy was once a blue-eyed boy of Naveen but lost his standing and was dropped from the Ministry. Besides, he managed to get BJD ticket from Gopalpur with much difficulty. Some of his close aides are reportedly under the scanner of police.