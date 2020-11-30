Five arrested for murder in Odisha's Aska

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Aska police on Sunday arrested five persons including a juvenile in connection with the murder of one Ajit Khatei of Polasara. IIC Prasant Sahu said on November 26, Ajit was returning home along with a friend in his car when he had an altercation with some motorcyclists near Nuapada Chowk over irresponsible riding.

The heated exchange took an ugly turn after friends of the motorcyclists arrived at the spot and attacked Ajit with lathis, injuring him critically.

Ajit was hospitalised but succumbed to injuries on Sunday. While four of the arrested persons were forwarded to court, the minor was produced before the juvenile justice board in Berhampur.