Khurda Road division e-auctions railway scrap worth Rs 20.43 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda Road division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has made a record by selling scrap of Rs 7.44 crore in a single day on November 27. The scraps worth Rs 20.43 crore have been sold so far this month.

Railway sources said the division had sold scrap materials worth Rs 16.73 crore through e-auction during April-October period. The scrap sold in a month is a record for the division.

In order to increase the earnings and generate additional revenue for the Railways, the Materials Management department of Khurda Road Division has started auctioning the unserviceable materials released from various activities.

“The auctions were 100 per cent online, where bidders from across the country participated. Released materials from track such as unserviceable rails and fitting materials were sold,” senior divisional material manager Devendranath Pandey said.

The unfavourable conditions due to Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding the Khurda Road division has continued its efforts for uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to every corner of the country, DRM Shashi Kant Singh said.