STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Khurda Road division e-auctions railway scrap worth Rs 20.43 crore

Railway sources said the division had sold scrap materials worth Rs 16.73 crore through e-auction during April-October period. The scrap sold in a month is a record for the division. 

Published: 30th November 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda Road division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has made a record by selling scrap of Rs 7.44 crore in a single day on November 27. The scraps worth Rs 20.43 crore have been sold so far this month.

Railway sources said the division had sold scrap materials worth Rs 16.73 crore through e-auction during April-October period. The scrap sold in a month is a record for the division. 

In order to increase the earnings and generate additional revenue for the Railways, the Materials Management department of Khurda Road Division has started auctioning the unserviceable materials released from various activities.

“The auctions were 100 per cent online, where bidders from across the country participated. Released materials from track such as unserviceable rails and fitting materials were sold,” senior divisional material manager Devendranath Pandey said.

The unfavourable conditions due to Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding the Khurda Road division has continued its efforts for uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to every corner of the country, DRM Shashi Kant Singh said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East coast railway ECoR
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers raise slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ask Centre to hold meeting with us, without any conditions: Farmers
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
One year of MVA government: Uddhav Thackeray firmly in saddle despite troubles from BJP
Gallery
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years. (Photo | AP)
Mike Tyson returns to boxing ring after 15 years to face Roy Jones Jr
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp