Major arms haul by police, eight arrested in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: In a major haul of arms and ammunition, police seized 10 pistols, 53 rounds of ammunition, 13 crude bombs and sharp weapons from a criminal gang and arrested eight persons from Gangapur here on Sunday.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy said as part of a crackdown on criminals in the district, a drive was launched by a special team comprising officers of different police stations.

On a tip-off about presence of a criminal gang, the team raided a spot near Gangapur. The eight criminals were nabbed and besides the arms and ammunition, four motorcycles were seized from them.

“The arrested persons are involved in many heinous crimes under various police stations of the district. The huge haul of arms and ammunition is first of its kind in south Odisha,” Roy added.