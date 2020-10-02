STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 lock on rural markets as infections soar in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Villagers of Padamapur panchayat in Erasama block have closed down Olara weekly haat, a major marketplace in the area, after consulting with the local traders.

Published: 02nd October 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Padamapur panchayat discussing shutdown of Olara weekly haat.

Residents of Padamapur panchayat discussing shutdown of Olara weekly haat.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With Covid-19 surge showing no signs of abating, several panchayats in the district have decided to shut down weekly haats and marketplaces to bring down the infection rate.

Villagers of Padamapur panchayat in Erasama block have closed down Olara weekly haat, a major marketplace in the area, after consulting with the local traders.

Padampur sarpanch Keshab Charan Patra said, “The Olara weekly haat has been closed for a month while the daily market will remain open for 8 am to 2 pm every day. We took the decision in view of the rising number of positive cases in the locality.”

Olara weekly haat witnesses more than a thousand footfalls daily. Earlier, people were requested to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines. However, villagers did not pay heed and continued to blatantly violate the norms, leading to a steep rise in positive cases.

“In view of the alarming situation, I convened a meeting between villagers and traders who agreed to shutdown the marketplaces for everyone’s safety,” Patra added.

President of Nabeghar committee, Olara Jhadeswer Kandi said the easing of lockdown restrictions resulted in large gathering at grocery, vegetable, fish and meat shops. Soon, the number of Covid-19 cases increased.

“We took the decision to close the marketplaces to check the spread of coronavirus,” he added.

Apart from Padampur, villagers of Erasama panchayat and Manadashai in Jagatsinghpur block have requested the local administration to shut down their local bazaars to prevent Covid-19 from spreading in the areas.

Last month, Rahama bazaar committee was shut down for three days after being advised by locals though the administration has relaxed the lockdown curbs.

Sources said following unlock 4.0, there has been a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections in rural areas, leaving villagers panic-stricken.

With people showing scant regard to the safety guidelines despite repeated advisories, the panchayats have decided shut down places prone to crowding to keep the virus at bay. 

Meanwhile, there has been a marginal drop in daily positive cases in Jagatsinghpur. Since the last four days, the number of Covid-19 cases has dropped to less than 100 in the district.

On Thursday, as many as 83 positive cases were detected in Jagatsinghpur, taking the tally to 5,384. So far, 3,993 patients have recovered.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID 19 cases COVID 19 coronavirus Jagatsinghpur covid cases
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp